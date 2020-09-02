Built to Destroy

Built to Destroy

Rock

1983

1.

Rock My Nights Away (Extrait)

The Michael Schenker Group

0:30
2.

I'm Gonna Make You Mine (Extrait)

The Michael Schenker Group

0:30
3.

The Dogs of War (Extrait)

The Michael Schenker Group

0:30
4.

Systems Failing (Extrait)

The Michael Schenker Group

0:30
5.

Captain Nemo (Extrait)

The Michael Schenker Group

0:30
6.

Still Love That Little Devil (Extrait)

The Michael Schenker Group

0:30
7.

Red Sky (Extrait)

The Michael Schenker Group

0:30
8.

Time Waits (For No One) (Extrait)

The Michael Schenker Group

0:30
9.

Rock Will Never Die (Walk the Stage) (Extrait)

The Michael Schenker Group

0:30
18 chansons

1 h 19 min

© Chrysalis Records