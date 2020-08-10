Burton, Leonhart, Clarke, Beck Play The Music Of Duke Ellington

Jazz

2006

1.

In A Mellow Tone (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
2.

Rockin' In Rhythm (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
3.

C Jam Blues (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
4.

Love You Madly (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
5.

Azure (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
6.

Cottontail (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
7.

Creole Love Song (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
8.

Take The "A" Train (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
9.

Squeeze Me (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
10.

Caravan (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
11.

Ishfahan (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
12.

Satin Doll (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30

12 chansons

1 h 05 min

© LRC Ltd. - Groove Merchant Records