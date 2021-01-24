Bushido
Hammerfall
Rock
2014
Jouer
Aléatoire
1.
Bushido
(Extrait)
Hammerfall
0:30
2.
The Way of the Warrior
(Extrait)
Hammerfall
0:30
2 chansons
9 min
© Nuclear Blast
Albums
Tout voir
Slide 1 of 20
Glory to the Brave 20 Year Anniversary Edition
Hammerfall
Legacy of Kings 20 Year Anniversary Edition
Hammerfall
Live! Against the World
Hammerfall
Steel Meets Steel - 10 Years of Glory
Hammerfall
Dominion
Hammerfall
(R)Evolution
Hammerfall
No Sacrifice, No Victory
Hammerfall
Chapter V: Unbent, Unbowed, Unbroken
Hammerfall
Accueil
Hammerfall
Bushido