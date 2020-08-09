By Inovation Only Album Two

Rock

2006

1.

Everybody's Darlin (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
2.

I've Forgotton More Than You'll Ever Know (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
3.

One Has My Heart And One Has My Name (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
4.

Medley: Good Golly Miss Molly, Tutti Frutti, Long Tall Sally, Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
5.

Life Is Like A Railroad (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
6.

Too Many Rivers To Cross (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
7.

Memphis Tennesse (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
8.

A Room Full Of Roses (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
9.

Blue Suede Shoes (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
10.

Georgia On My Mind (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
11.

Think About It Darlin' (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
12.

Doin' The Best He Can (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
13.

Honky Tonk Feeling (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
14.

Great Balls Of Fire (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
15.

Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30

15 chansons

48 min

© Synergie OMP