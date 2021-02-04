By Request: More Of The Greatest Live Show On Earth

Country

1966

1.

Introduction (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
2.

Little Queenie (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
3.

How's My Ex Treating You (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
4.

Johnny B. Goode (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
5.

Green Green Grass Of Home (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
6.

What'd I Say (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
7.

You Win Again (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
8.

I'll Sail My Ship Alone (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
9.

Cryin' Time (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
10.

Money (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
11.

Roll Over Beethoven (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30

11 chansons

39 min

© Mercury Nashville