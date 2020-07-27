By Your Side(Redux)

Rock

2011

1.

Humble Man (Extrait)

Confront

0:30
2.

Shadows of the Streets (Extrait)

Confront

0:30
3.

Hopeless Dream (Extrait)

Confront

0:30
4.

Soldiers of Misfortune (Extrait)

Confront

0:30
5.

Make It (Extrait)

Confront

0:30
6.

Lived Enough (Extrait)

Confront

0:30
7.

I Want to Say (Extrait)

Confront

0:30
8.

Last Stand (Extrait)

Confront

0:30
9.

Blue Collar Boy (Extrait)

Confront

0:30
10.

Take Me Home to Boston (Extrait)

Confront

0:30
11.

Guilty (Extrait)

Confront

0:30
12.

Tenacity (Extrait)

Confront

0:30
13.

Unselfish (Extrait)

Confront

0:30

13 chansons

34 min

© DbagMagoo

