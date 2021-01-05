C'est la vie

Musique Francophone

1977

1.

Tant pis... c'est la vie (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
2.

C'est pas comme ça que tu l'oublieras (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
3.

Vivre (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
4.

La croisière des souvenirs (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
5.

Un homme comme les autres (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
6.

Au secours (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
7.

J'ai oublié de vivre (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
8.

Les filles du paradis (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
9.

Je suis vraiment très bien (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
10.

Le rock'n'roll est né (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
11.

Il neige sur Nashville (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
12.

Le cœur en deux (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30

12 chansons

46 min

© Universal Music Division Mercury Records