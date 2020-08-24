Calm Pop for Kids

Calm Pop for Kids

Pop

2020

1.

Never Seen the Rain (Extrait)

The Fruit Tingles

0:30
2.

Upside Down (Extrait)

The Fruit Tingles

0:30
3.

Perfect (Extrait)

The Fruit Tingles

0:30
4.

A Whole New World (End Title) (Extrait)

The Fruit Tingles

0:30
5.

Beauty and the Beast (Extrait)

The Fruit Tingles

0:30
6.

Yellow (Extrait)

The Fruit Tingles

0:30
7.

Over the Rainbow / What a Wonderful World (Extrait)

The Fruit Tingles

0:30
8.

Blackbird (Extrait)

The Fruit Tingles

0:30
9.

This Town (Extrait)

The Fruit Tingles

0:30
10.

I Don't Care (acoustic) (Extrait)

The Fruit Tingles

0:30
11.

True Colors (Extrait)

The Fruit Tingles

0:30
12.

I Won't Give Up (Extrait)

The Fruit Tingles

0:30
13.

Bubbly (Extrait)

The Fruit Tingles

0:30
14.

Memories (Extrait)

The Fruit Tingles

0:30
15.

The Archer (Extrait)

The Fruit Tingles

0:30
16.

FourFiveSeconds (Extrait)

The Fruit Tingles

0:30
17.

10,000 Hours (Extrait)

The Fruit Tingles

0:30
18.

The Climb (Extrait)

The Fruit Tingles

0:30
19.

Tiny Dancer (Extrait)

The Fruit Tingles

0:30
20.

Love Yourself (Extrait)

The Fruit Tingles

0:30
21.

You and I (Extrait)

The Fruit Tingles

0:30
22.

Gravity (Extrait)

The Fruit Tingles

0:30
23.

Adore You (Extrait)

The Fruit Tingles

0:30
24.

Waves (Extrait)

The Fruit Tingles

0:30
25.

Royals (Extrait)

The Fruit Tingles

0:30
26.

Ho Hey (Extrait)

The Fruit Tingles

0:30
27.

Better Together (Extrait)

The Fruit Tingles

0:30
28.

Rainbow (Extrait)

The Fruit Tingles

0:30
29.

The Sound of Silence (Extrait)

The Fruit Tingles

0:30
30.

Wild World (Extrait)

The Fruit Tingles

0:30
31.

Where Is the Love (Extrait)

The Fruit Tingles

0:30
32.

Fireflies (Extrait)

The Fruit Tingles

0:30
33.

See You Again (Extrait)

The Fruit Tingles

0:30
34.

Thinking Out Loud (Extrait)

The Fruit Tingles

0:30
35.

Lucky (Extrait)

The Fruit Tingles

0:30
36.

Guess That's Why They Call It the Blues (Extrait)

The Fruit Tingles

0:30
37.

Wonderwall (Extrait)

The Fruit Tingles

0:30
38.

No One (Intimate) (Extrait)

The Fruit Tingles

0:30
39.

Father and Son (Extrait)

The Fruit Tingles

0:30
40.

Puff, the Magic Dragon (Extrait)

The Fruit Tingles

0:30

40 chansons

2 h 26 min

© EMS Records

Albums

Slide 1 of 2