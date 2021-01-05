Capitol Collectors Series
Musique électronique
2004
1.
Crazy Arms (Extrait)
The Andrews Sisters
0:30
2.
I Want To Linger (Extrait)
The Andrews Sisters
0:30
3.
Ti-Pi-Tin (Extrait)
The Andrews Sisters
0:30
4.
Bei Mir Bist Du Schon (Means That You're Grand) (Extrait)
The Andrews Sisters
0:30
5.
Aurora (Extrait)
The Andrews Sisters
0:30
6.
Ferry Boat Serenade (Extrait)
The Andrews Sisters
0:30
7.
Rancho Piollo (Extrait)
The Andrews Sisters
0:30
8.
Beer Barrel Polka (Roll Out The Barrel) (Extrait)
The Andrews Sisters
0:30
9.
Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy (Extrait)
The Andrews Sisters
0:30
10.
Rum And Coca Cola (Extrait)
The Andrews Sisters
0:30
11.
Shoo-Shoo Baby (Extrait)
The Andrews Sisters
0:30
12.
Well All Right! (Tonight's The Night) (Extrait)
The Andrews Sisters
0:30
13.
Begin The Beguine (Extrait)
The Andrews Sisters
0:30
14.
Tulip Time (Extrait)
The Andrews Sisters
0:30
15.
Hold Tight, Hold Tight (Want Some Seafood Mama) (Extrait)
The Andrews Sisters
0:30
16.
Don't Sit Under The Apple Tree (With Anyone Else But Me) (Extrait)
The Andrews Sisters
0:30
17.
(I'll Be With You In) Apple Blossom Time (Extrait)
The Andrews Sisters
0:30
18.
Beat Me Daddy, Eight To The Bar (Extrait)
The Andrews Sisters
0:30
19.
By His Word (Extrait)
The Andrews Sisters
0:30
20.
Alone Again (Extrait)
The Andrews Sisters
0:30
21.
One Mistake (Extrait)
The Andrews Sisters
0:30
22.
Melancholy Moon (Extrait)
The Andrews Sisters
0:30
23.
I've Got An Invitation To A Dance (Extrait)
The Andrews Sisters
0:30
24.
E Ma-Ma (Extrait)
The Andrews Sisters
0:30
25.
Proper Cup Of Coffee (Extrait)
The Andrews Sisters
0:30