Carmina Burana

Musique classique

2012

1.

Fortuna Imperatrix Mundi: O Fortuna (Extrait)

Eugene Ormandy

0:30
2.

Fortuna Imperatrix Mundi: Fortune Plango Vulnera (Extrait)

Eugene Ormandy

0:30
3.

Primo Vere: Veris Leta Facies (Extrait)

Eugene Ormandy

0:30
4.

Primo Vere: Omnia Sol Temperat (Extrait)

Eugene Ormandy

0:30
5.

Primo Vere: Ecce Gratum (Extrait)

Eugene Ormandy

0:30
6.

Uf Dem Anger: Tanz (Extrait)

Eugene Ormandy

0:30
7.

Uf Dem Anger: Floret Silva Nobilis (Extrait)

Eugene Ormandy

0:30
8.

Uf Dem Anger: Chramer, Gip Die Varwe Mir (Extrait)

Eugene Ormandy

0:30
9.

Uf Dem Anger: Reie (Extrait)

Eugene Ormandy

0:30
10.

Uf Dem Anger: Swaz Hie Gat Umbe (Extrait)

Eugene Ormandy

0:30
11.

Uf Dem Anger: Were Diu Werlt Alle Min (Extrait)

Eugene Ormandy

0:30
12.

In Taberna: Estuans Interius (Extrait)

Eugene Ormandy

0:30
13.

In Taberna: Olim Lacus Colueram (Extrait)

Eugene Ormandy

0:30
14.

In Taberna: Ego Sum Abbas (Extrait)

Eugene Ormandy

0:30
15.

In Taberna: In Taberna Quando Sumus (Extrait)

Eugene Ormandy

0:30
16.

Cour D'Amours: Amor Volat Undique (Extrait)

Eugene Ormandy

0:30
17.

Cour D'Amours: Dies, Nox Et Omnia (Extrait)

Eugene Ormandy

0:30
18.

Cour D'Amours: Stetit Puella (Extrait)

Eugene Ormandy

0:30
19.

Cour D'Amours: Circa Mea Pectora (Extrait)

Eugene Ormandy

0:30
20.

Cour D'Amours: Si Puer Cum Puellula (Extrait)

Eugene Ormandy

0:30
21.

Cour D'Amours: Veni, Veni, Venias (Extrait)

Eugene Ormandy

0:30
22.

Cour D'Amours: In Trutina (Extrait)

Eugene Ormandy

0:30
23.

Cour D'Amours: Tempus Est Iocundum (Extrait)

Eugene Ormandy

0:30
24.

Cour D'Amours: Dulcissime (Extrait)

Eugene Ormandy

0:30
25.

Blanziflor et Helena: Ave Formosissima (Extrait)

Eugene Ormandy

0:30
26.

Fortuna Imperatrix Mundi: O Fortuna (Reprise) (Extrait)

Eugene Ormandy

0:30

26 chansons

58 min

© Unchained Melody