Carmina Burana

Carmina Burana

Musique classique

2020

1.

Fortuna Imperatrix Mundi: I. O Fortuna (Extrait)

The Royal Symphonic Band of the Belgian Guides

0:30
2.

Fortuna Imperatrix Mundi: II. Fortune plango vulnera (Extrait)

The Royal Symphonic Band of the Belgian Guides

0:30
3.

Primo vere: I. Veris leta facies (Extrait)

The Royal Symphonic Band of the Belgian Guides

0:30
4.

Primo vere: II. Omnia Sol temperat (Extrait)

The Royal Symphonic Band of the Belgian Guides

0:30
5.

Primo vere: III. Ecce gratum (Extrait)

The Royal Symphonic Band of the Belgian Guides

0:30
6.

Uf dem anger: I. Tanz (Extrait)

The Royal Symphonic Band of the Belgian Guides

0:30
7.

Uf dem anger: II. Floret silva (Extrait)

The Royal Symphonic Band of the Belgian Guides

0:30
8.

Uf dem anger: III. Chramer, gip die varwe mir (Extrait)

The Royal Symphonic Band of the Belgian Guides

0:30
9.

Uf dem anger: IV. Reie - Swaz hie gat umbe - Chume, chum, geselle min - Swaz hie gat umbe (Extrait)

The Royal Symphonic Band of the Belgian Guides

0:30
10.

Uf dem anger: V. Were diu werlt alle min (Extrait)

The Royal Symphonic Band of the Belgian Guides

0:30
11.

In Taberna: I. Estuans interius (Extrait)

The Royal Symphonic Band of the Belgian Guides

0:30
12.

In Taberna: II. Olim lacus colueram (Extrait)

The Royal Symphonic Band of the Belgian Guides

0:30
13.

In Taberna: III. Ego sum abbas (Extrait)

The Royal Symphonic Band of the Belgian Guides

0:30
14.

In Taberna: IV. In taberna quando sumus (Extrait)

The Royal Symphonic Band of the Belgian Guides

0:30
15.

Cour d'amours: I. Amor volat undique (Extrait)

The Royal Symphonic Band of the Belgian Guides

0:30
16.

Cour d'amours: II. Dies, nox et omnia (Extrait)

The Royal Symphonic Band of the Belgian Guides

0:30
17.

Cour d'amours: III. Stetit puella (Extrait)

The Royal Symphonic Band of the Belgian Guides

0:30
18.

Cour d'amours: IV. Circa mea pectora (Extrait)

The Royal Symphonic Band of the Belgian Guides

0:30
19.

Cour d'amours: V. Si puer cum puellula (Extrait)

The Royal Symphonic Band of the Belgian Guides

0:30
20.

Cour d'amours: VI. Veni, veni, venias (Extrait)

The Royal Symphonic Band of the Belgian Guides

0:30
21.

Cour d'amours: VII. In trutina (Extrait)

The Royal Symphonic Band of the Belgian Guides

0:30
22.

Cour d'amours: VIII. Tempus est iocundum (Extrait)

The Royal Symphonic Band of the Belgian Guides

0:30
23.

Cour d'amours: IX. Dulcissime (Extrait)

The Royal Symphonic Band of the Belgian Guides

0:28
24.

Blanziflor et Helena: I. Ave formosissima (Extrait)

The Royal Symphonic Band of the Belgian Guides

0:30
25.

Fortuna Imperatrix Mundi: III. O Fortuna (Extrait)

The Royal Symphonic Band of the Belgian Guides

0:30

25 chansons

1 h 04 min

© World Wind Music