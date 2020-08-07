Carmina Burana
Musique classique
2020
1.
Fortuna Imperatrix Mundi: I. O Fortuna (Extrait)
The Royal Symphonic Band of the Belgian Guides
0:30
2.
Fortuna Imperatrix Mundi: II. Fortune plango vulnera (Extrait)
The Royal Symphonic Band of the Belgian Guides
0:30
3.
Primo vere: I. Veris leta facies (Extrait)
The Royal Symphonic Band of the Belgian Guides
0:30
4.
Primo vere: II. Omnia Sol temperat (Extrait)
The Royal Symphonic Band of the Belgian Guides
0:30
5.
Primo vere: III. Ecce gratum (Extrait)
The Royal Symphonic Band of the Belgian Guides
0:30
6.
Uf dem anger: I. Tanz (Extrait)
The Royal Symphonic Band of the Belgian Guides
0:30
7.
Uf dem anger: II. Floret silva (Extrait)
The Royal Symphonic Band of the Belgian Guides
0:30
8.
Uf dem anger: III. Chramer, gip die varwe mir (Extrait)
The Royal Symphonic Band of the Belgian Guides
0:30
9.
Uf dem anger: IV. Reie - Swaz hie gat umbe - Chume, chum, geselle min - Swaz hie gat umbe (Extrait)
The Royal Symphonic Band of the Belgian Guides
0:30
10.
Uf dem anger: V. Were diu werlt alle min (Extrait)
The Royal Symphonic Band of the Belgian Guides
0:30
11.
In Taberna: I. Estuans interius (Extrait)
The Royal Symphonic Band of the Belgian Guides
0:30
12.
In Taberna: II. Olim lacus colueram (Extrait)
The Royal Symphonic Band of the Belgian Guides
0:30
13.
In Taberna: III. Ego sum abbas (Extrait)
The Royal Symphonic Band of the Belgian Guides
0:30
14.
In Taberna: IV. In taberna quando sumus (Extrait)
The Royal Symphonic Band of the Belgian Guides
0:30
15.
Cour d'amours: I. Amor volat undique (Extrait)
The Royal Symphonic Band of the Belgian Guides
0:30
16.
Cour d'amours: II. Dies, nox et omnia (Extrait)
The Royal Symphonic Band of the Belgian Guides
0:30
17.
Cour d'amours: III. Stetit puella (Extrait)
The Royal Symphonic Band of the Belgian Guides
0:30
18.
Cour d'amours: IV. Circa mea pectora (Extrait)
The Royal Symphonic Band of the Belgian Guides
0:30
19.
Cour d'amours: V. Si puer cum puellula (Extrait)
The Royal Symphonic Band of the Belgian Guides
0:30
20.
Cour d'amours: VI. Veni, veni, venias (Extrait)
The Royal Symphonic Band of the Belgian Guides
0:30
21.
Cour d'amours: VII. In trutina (Extrait)
The Royal Symphonic Band of the Belgian Guides
0:30
22.
Cour d'amours: VIII. Tempus est iocundum (Extrait)
The Royal Symphonic Band of the Belgian Guides
0:30
23.
Cour d'amours: IX. Dulcissime (Extrait)
The Royal Symphonic Band of the Belgian Guides
0:28
24.
Blanziflor et Helena: I. Ave formosissima (Extrait)
The Royal Symphonic Band of the Belgian Guides
0:30
25.
Fortuna Imperatrix Mundi: III. O Fortuna (Extrait)
The Royal Symphonic Band of the Belgian Guides
0:30