Carnival Samba Parade

Carnival Samba Parade

Musique électronique

2020

1.

Carnival Samba Parade (Extrait)

World Hill Latino Band

0:30
2.

Salutation 2020 (Extrait)

World Hill Latino Band

0:30
3.

Night Eve (Extrait)

World Hill Latino Band

0:30
4.

Drawing People (Extrait)

World Hill Latino Band

0:30
5.

Amazing Show (Extrait)

World Hill Latino Band

0:30
6.

Colorful Costumes (Extrait)

World Hill Latino Band

0:30
7.

The Queen of Parade (Extrait)

World Hill Latino Band

0:30
8.

Sexual Atmosphere (Extrait)

World Hill Latino Band

0:30
9.

Yellow Princess (Extrait)

World Hill Latino Band

0:30
10.

Crazy Fun (Extrait)

World Hill Latino Band

0:30
11.

Birds Feathers (Extrait)

World Hill Latino Band

0:30
12.

The Nomination (Extrait)

World Hill Latino Band

0:30
13.

Samba Night (Extrait)

World Hill Latino Band

0:30
14.

Devils of Rio (Extrait)

World Hill Latino Band

0:30
15.

Belong to Paradise (Extrait)

World Hill Latino Band

0:30
16.

Stolen Minds (Extrait)

World Hill Latino Band

0:30
17.

Explosion of Emotions (Extrait)

World Hill Latino Band

0:30
18.

Dancing Samba Queen (Extrait)

World Hill Latino Band

0:30
19.

Country of Festivals (Extrait)

World Hill Latino Band

0:30
20.

Carnival, Music and Samba (Extrait)

World Hill Latino Band

0:30

20 chansons

1 h 07 min

© World Hill Latino Band