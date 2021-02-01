Carols from King's

Carols from King's

Musique classique

1991

1.

Sussex Carol (Christmas Carol): "On Christmas night all Christians sing" (Arr. Philip Ledger) (Extrait)

Stephen Varcoe

0:30
2.

And All in the Morning (Extrait)

Stephen Varcoe

0:30
3.

Tomorrow Shall Be My Dancing Day (English Carol, arr. David Willcocks) (Extrait)

Stephen Varcoe

0:30
4.

The Three Kings (After "Die Könige", No. 3 from Peter Cornelius' "Weihnachtslieder, Op. 8") (Extrait)

Stephen Varcoe

0:30
5.

The Cherry-Tree Carol (English Christmas Carol, arr. David Willcocks) (Extrait)

Stephen Varcoe

0:30
6.

All My Heart This Night Rejoices (After a Lutheran Hymnal) (Extrait)

Stephen Varcoe

0:30
7.

Stille Nacht, heilige Nacht (Arr. Willcocks, "Silent Night") (Extrait)

Stephen Varcoe

0:30
8.

Hail! Blessed Virgin Mary (After an Italian Carol from the 17th Century, arr. Charles Wood) (Extrait)

Stephen Varcoe

0:30
9.

It Came Upon the Midnight Clear (arr. David Willcocks) (Extrait)

Stephen Varcoe

0:30
10.

Ding dong! Merrily on High (After a French Noel from the 16th Century, arr. David Willcocks) (Extrait)

Stephen Varcoe

0:30
11.

I Saw a Maiden (After a Basque Noel, arr. Edgar Pettman) (Extrait)

Stephen Varcoe

0:30
12.

In the Bleak Midwinter (Christmas Carol): "In the bleak mid-winter frosty wind made moan" (Extrait)

Stephen Varcoe

0:30
13.

Mary Walked Through a Wood of Thorn (After an German Old Christmas Carol) (Extrait)

Stephen Varcoe

0:30
14.

The Lord At First Did Adam Make (Arr. David Willcocks) (Extrait)

Stephen Varcoe

0:30
15.

Ein Kind geborn zu Bethlehem, SSWV 292 - No. 9 from "Geistliche Konzerte III", 1635: "A child is born in Bethlehem" (Arr. David Willcocks) (Extrait)

Stephen Varcoe

0:30
16.

A Babe Is Born I Wys (After an English Carol from 15th Century) (Extrait)

Stephen Varcoe

0:30
17.

Musae Sioniae, Theil 6: No. 85, Psallite unigenito (Pt. 1) (Extrait)

Stephen Varcoe

0:30
18.

While Shepherds Watched Their Flocks (Christmas Carol, arr. David Willcocks) (Extrait)

Stephen Varcoe

0:30

18 chansons

45 min

© Warner Classics