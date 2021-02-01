Carols from King's
Musique classique
1991
1.
Sussex Carol (Christmas Carol): "On Christmas night all Christians sing" (Arr. Philip Ledger) (Extrait)
Stephen Varcoe
0:30
2.
And All in the Morning (Extrait)
Stephen Varcoe
0:30
3.
Tomorrow Shall Be My Dancing Day (English Carol, arr. David Willcocks) (Extrait)
Stephen Varcoe
0:30
4.
The Three Kings (After "Die Könige", No. 3 from Peter Cornelius' "Weihnachtslieder, Op. 8") (Extrait)
Stephen Varcoe
0:30
5.
The Cherry-Tree Carol (English Christmas Carol, arr. David Willcocks) (Extrait)
Stephen Varcoe
0:30
6.
All My Heart This Night Rejoices (After a Lutheran Hymnal) (Extrait)
Stephen Varcoe
0:30
7.
Stille Nacht, heilige Nacht (Arr. Willcocks, "Silent Night") (Extrait)
Stephen Varcoe
0:30
8.
Hail! Blessed Virgin Mary (After an Italian Carol from the 17th Century, arr. Charles Wood) (Extrait)
Stephen Varcoe
0:30
9.
It Came Upon the Midnight Clear (arr. David Willcocks) (Extrait)
Stephen Varcoe
0:30
10.
Ding dong! Merrily on High (After a French Noel from the 16th Century, arr. David Willcocks) (Extrait)
Stephen Varcoe
0:30
11.
I Saw a Maiden (After a Basque Noel, arr. Edgar Pettman) (Extrait)
Stephen Varcoe
0:30
12.
In the Bleak Midwinter (Christmas Carol): "In the bleak mid-winter frosty wind made moan" (Extrait)
Stephen Varcoe
0:30
13.
Mary Walked Through a Wood of Thorn (After an German Old Christmas Carol) (Extrait)
Stephen Varcoe
0:30
14.
The Lord At First Did Adam Make (Arr. David Willcocks) (Extrait)
Stephen Varcoe
0:30
15.
Ein Kind geborn zu Bethlehem, SSWV 292 - No. 9 from "Geistliche Konzerte III", 1635: "A child is born in Bethlehem" (Arr. David Willcocks) (Extrait)
Stephen Varcoe
0:30
16.
A Babe Is Born I Wys (After an English Carol from 15th Century) (Extrait)
Stephen Varcoe
0:30
17.
Musae Sioniae, Theil 6: No. 85, Psallite unigenito (Pt. 1) (Extrait)
Stephen Varcoe
0:30
18.
While Shepherds Watched Their Flocks (Christmas Carol, arr. David Willcocks) (Extrait)
Stephen Varcoe
0:30