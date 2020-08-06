Carols of the Season

Carols of the Season

Musique pour enfants

2013

1.

Hark! The Herald Angels Sing (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
2.

The First Noel (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
3.

I Saw Three Ships (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
4.

Deck the Halls (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
5.

O Come, O Come Emmanuel (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
6.

Angels, We Have Heard on High (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
7.

Once in Royal David's City (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
8.

While Shepherds Watched (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
9.

Away in a Manger (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
10.

We Three Kings of Orient Are (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
11.

The Coventry Carol (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
12.

O Come All Ye Faithful (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
13.

Holly and the Ivy (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
14.

It Came Upon a Midnight Clear (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
15.

Cherry Tree Carol (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
16.

As with Gladness (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
17.

Christians Awake (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
18.

See Amid the Winter's Snow (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
19.

Infant so Gentle (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
20.

Come to the Manger (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
21.

Boar's Head Carol (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
22.

Unto Us a Son Is Born (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
23.

Seven Joys of Mary (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30

23 chansons

1 h 13 min

© Blue Paradise Records