Carols of the Season
Musique pour enfants
2013
1.
Hark! The Herald Angels Sing (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
2.
The First Noel (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
3.
I Saw Three Ships (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
4.
Deck the Halls (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
5.
O Come, O Come Emmanuel (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
6.
Angels, We Have Heard on High (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
7.
Once in Royal David's City (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
8.
While Shepherds Watched (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
9.
Away in a Manger (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
10.
We Three Kings of Orient Are (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
11.
The Coventry Carol (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
12.
O Come All Ye Faithful (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
13.
Holly and the Ivy (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
14.
It Came Upon a Midnight Clear (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
15.
Cherry Tree Carol (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
16.
As with Gladness (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
17.
Christians Awake (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
18.
See Amid the Winter's Snow (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
19.
Infant so Gentle (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
20.
Come to the Manger (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
21.
Boar's Head Carol (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
22.
Unto Us a Son Is Born (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
23.
Seven Joys of Mary (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30