Castle Rock
Jazz
1955
1.
Castle Rock (Extrait)
Johnny Hodges
0:30
2.
Jeep Is Jumpin' (Extrait)
Johnny Hodges
0:30
3.
A Gentle Breeze (Extrait)
Johnny Hodges
0:30
4.
Globe Trotter (Extrait)
Johnny Hodges
0:30
5.
Jeep's Blues (Extrait)
Johnny Hodges
0:30
6.
A Pound Of Blues (Extrait)
Johnny Hodges
0:30
7.
You Blew Out The Flame In My Heart (Extrait)
Johnny Hodges
0:30
8.
Something To Pat Your Foot To (Extrait)
Johnny Hodges
0:30
9.
Blue Fantasia (Extrait)
Johnny Hodges
0:30
10.
My Reward (Extrait)
Johnny Hodges
0:30
11.
Sideways (Extrait)
Johnny Hodges
0:30
12.
Wham (Extrait)
Johnny Hodges
0:30