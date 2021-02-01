Cavalier Youth (Bonus Track Version)
Pop
2014
1.
Too Young to Feel This Old (Extrait)
You Me At Six
0:30
2.
Lived a Lie (Extrait)
You Me At Six
0:30
3.
Fresh Start Fever (Extrait)
You Me At Six
0:30
4.
Forgive and Forget (Extrait)
You Me At Six
0:30
5.
Room to Breathe (Extrait)
You Me At Six
0:30
6.
Win Some, Lose Some (Extrait)
You Me At Six
0:30
7.
Cold Night (Extrait)
You Me At Six
0:30
8.
Hope for the Best (Extrait)
You Me At Six
0:30
9.
Love Me Like You Used To (Extrait)
You Me At Six
0:30
10.
Be Who You Are (Extrait)
You Me At Six
0:30
11.
Carpe Diem (Extrait)
You Me At Six
0:30
12.
Wild Ones (Extrait)
You Me At Six
0:30
13.
Champagne Wishes (Bonus Track) (Extrait)
You Me At Six
0:30