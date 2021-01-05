Celebration

Musique classique

2016

1.

This Mother's Heart (Extrait)

Katherine Jenkins

0:30
2.

Land of My Fathers (Extrait)

Katherine Jenkins

0:30
3.

Someone To Watch Over Me (Extrait)

Katherine Jenkins

0:30
4.

Heroes (Extrait)

Katherine Jenkins

0:30
5.

Jerusalem (Extrait)

Katherine Jenkins

0:30
6.

Amazing Grace (Extrait)

Katherine Jenkins

0:30
7.

Traditional: I Vow To Thee, My Country (Extrait)

Katherine Jenkins

0:30
8.

Abide With Me (Extrait)

Katherine Jenkins

0:30
9.

I Could Have Danced All Night (Extrait)

Katherine Jenkins

0:30
10.

Traditional: Cwm Rhondda (Bread of Heaven - Wales Victorious) (Extrait)

Katherine Jenkins

0:30
11.

Traditional, Rutter: All Things Bright And Beautiful (Extrait)

Katherine Jenkins

0:30
12.

God Save The Queen (Extrait)

Katherine Jenkins

0:30
13.

Ae Fond Kiss (Extrait)

Katherine Jenkins

0:30
14.

We'll Meet Again (Extrait)

Katherine Jenkins

0:30
15.

You'll Never Walk Alone (Extrait)

Katherine Jenkins

0:30
16.

Sanctus (Extrait)

Katherine Jenkins

0:30
17.

Rule Britannia (Extrait)

Katherine Jenkins

0:30
18.

How Great Thou Art (Extrait)

Katherine Jenkins

0:30
19.

World In Union (Extrait)

Katherine Jenkins

0:30
20.

God Save The Queen (Extrait)

Katherine Jenkins

0:30

20 chansons

1 h 04 min

© Decca (UMO) (Classics)