Celebration
Musique classique
2016
1.
This Mother's Heart (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
2.
Land of My Fathers (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
3.
Someone To Watch Over Me (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
4.
Heroes (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
5.
Jerusalem (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
6.
Amazing Grace (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
7.
Traditional: I Vow To Thee, My Country (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
8.
Abide With Me (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
9.
I Could Have Danced All Night (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
10.
Traditional: Cwm Rhondda (Bread of Heaven - Wales Victorious) (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
11.
Traditional, Rutter: All Things Bright And Beautiful (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
12.
God Save The Queen (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
13.
Ae Fond Kiss (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
14.
We'll Meet Again (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
15.
You'll Never Walk Alone (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
16.
Sanctus (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
17.
Rule Britannia (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
18.
How Great Thou Art (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
19.
World In Union (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
20.
