Folk

2013

1.

Celtic-American (feat. Marc Gunn) (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30
2.

Who Told You You Could Talk? (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30
3.

The Stubby Shillelagh (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30
4.

Caledonia (feat. Megan T) (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30
5.

Perfect World (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30
6.

Drink You Pretty (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30
7.

Civil War Bros. (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30
8.

Bound for Virginia (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30
9.

Corn Shuckin' Time (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30
10.

Mountain Rain (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30
11.

The Blue Bollock Blues (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30
12.

Give Me Back My Family (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30
13.

Gotham's Finest (feat. Megan T) (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30
14.

A Toast to Phil (Earth's Mightiest Heroes) (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30
15.

A Question of Heaven (feat. Megan T & Kirsten Carpenter) (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30

15 chansons

43 min

© The Stubby Shillelaghs