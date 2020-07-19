Celtic-American
Folk
2013
1.
Celtic-American (feat. Marc Gunn) (Extrait)
The Stubby Shillelaghs
0:30
2.
Who Told You You Could Talk? (Extrait)
The Stubby Shillelaghs
0:30
3.
The Stubby Shillelagh (Extrait)
The Stubby Shillelaghs
0:30
4.
Caledonia (feat. Megan T) (Extrait)
The Stubby Shillelaghs
0:30
5.
Perfect World (Extrait)
The Stubby Shillelaghs
0:30
6.
Drink You Pretty (Extrait)
The Stubby Shillelaghs
0:30
7.
Civil War Bros. (Extrait)
The Stubby Shillelaghs
0:30
8.
Bound for Virginia (Extrait)
The Stubby Shillelaghs
0:30
9.
Corn Shuckin' Time (Extrait)
The Stubby Shillelaghs
0:30
10.
Mountain Rain (Extrait)
The Stubby Shillelaghs
0:30
11.
The Blue Bollock Blues (Extrait)
The Stubby Shillelaghs
0:30
12.
Give Me Back My Family (Extrait)
The Stubby Shillelaghs
0:30
13.
Gotham's Finest (feat. Megan T) (Extrait)
The Stubby Shillelaghs
0:30
14.
A Toast to Phil (Earth's Mightiest Heroes) (Extrait)
The Stubby Shillelaghs
0:30
15.
A Question of Heaven (feat. Megan T & Kirsten Carpenter) (Extrait)
The Stubby Shillelaghs
0:30