Celtic Spa - The Ultimate Relaxation Experience (Soothing Music with Nature Sounds)
Musique du monde
2009
1.
Tara's Lullaby (Extrait)
Brad Prevedoros
0:30
2.
Angeleah (Extrait)
Brad Prevedoros
0:30
3.
The Skye Boat Song (Extrait)
Brad Prevedoros
0:30
4.
Loch Lomond (Extrait)
Brad Prevedoros
0:30
5.
Ye Banks & Braes (Extrait)
Brad Prevedoros
0:30
6.
Greensleeves (Extrait)
Brad Prevedoros
0:30
7.
O'carolan's Journey to Cashel (Extrait)
Brad Prevedoros
0:30
8.
The Maids of Mourne Shore (Extrait)
Brad Prevedoros
0:30
9.
Ocean of Stars (Extrait)
Brad Prevedoros
0:30
10.
Come by the Hills (Extrait)
Brad Prevedoros
0:30
11.
As I Walk (Extrait)
Brad Prevedoros
0:30
12.
Golden Rays (Extrait)
Brad Prevedoros
0:30