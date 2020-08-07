Celtic Spa - The Ultimate Relaxation Experience (Soothing Music with Nature Sounds)

Celtic Spa - The Ultimate Relaxation Experience (Soothing Music with Nature Sounds)

Musique du monde

2009

1.

Tara's Lullaby (Extrait)

Brad Prevedoros

0:30
2.

Angeleah (Extrait)

Brad Prevedoros

0:30
3.

The Skye Boat Song (Extrait)

Brad Prevedoros

0:30
4.

Loch Lomond (Extrait)

Brad Prevedoros

0:30
5.

Ye Banks & Braes (Extrait)

Brad Prevedoros

0:30
6.

Greensleeves (Extrait)

Brad Prevedoros

0:30
7.

O'carolan's Journey to Cashel (Extrait)

Brad Prevedoros

0:30
8.

The Maids of Mourne Shore (Extrait)

Brad Prevedoros

0:30
9.

Ocean of Stars (Extrait)

Brad Prevedoros

0:30
10.

Come by the Hills (Extrait)

Brad Prevedoros

0:30
11.

As I Walk (Extrait)

Brad Prevedoros

0:30
12.

Golden Rays (Extrait)

Brad Prevedoros

0:30

12 chansons

45 min

© Tandem Music Group