0
Cesar Franck: Œuvres d'orgue transcrites pour piano
Musique classique
2000
1.
Prélude, fugue et variation (Extrait)
Michael Frohnmeyer
0:30
2.
Pastorale: Pastorale (Extrait)
Michael Frohnmeyer
0:30
3.
Pièce héroïque (Extrait)
Michael Frohnmeyer
0:30
4.
Cantabile: Cantabile (Extrait)
Michael Frohnmeyer
0:30
5.
No. 1 Fantaisie en ut majeur: No. 1 Fantaisie en ut majeur (Extrait)
Michael Frohnmeyer
0:30
6.
No 2 Fantaisie en la majeur: No 2 Fantaisie en la majeur (Extrait)
Michael Frohnmeyer
0:30
7.
Final: Final (Extrait)
Michael Frohnmeyer
0:30