Cesar Franck: Œuvres d'orgue transcrites pour piano

Musique classique

2000

1.

Prélude, fugue et variation (Extrait)

Michael Frohnmeyer

0:30
2.

Pastorale: Pastorale (Extrait)

Michael Frohnmeyer

0:30
3.

Pièce héroïque (Extrait)

Michael Frohnmeyer

0:30
4.

Cantabile: Cantabile (Extrait)

Michael Frohnmeyer

0:30
5.

No. 1 Fantaisie en ut majeur: No. 1 Fantaisie en ut majeur (Extrait)

Michael Frohnmeyer

0:30
6.

No 2 Fantaisie en la majeur: No 2 Fantaisie en la majeur (Extrait)

Michael Frohnmeyer

0:30
7.

Final: Final (Extrait)

Michael Frohnmeyer

0:30

7 chansons

1 h 09 min

© Cypres

