Change of Address (Singles As & Bs 1958-62)

Country

2018

1.

All Over Again (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
2.

What Do I Care (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
3.

Don't Take Your Guns to Town (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
4.

I Still Miss Someone (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
5.

Frankie's Man, Johnny (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
6.

You Dreamer You (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
7.

I Got Stripes (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
8.

Five Feet High and Rising (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
9.

Little Drummer Boy (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
10.

I'll Remember You (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
11.

Seasons of My Heart (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
12.

Smiling Bill Mccall (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
13.

Second Honeymoon (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
14.

Honky Tonk Girl (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
15.

Goin' to Memphis (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
16.

Loading Coal (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
17.

Girl in Saskatoon (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
18.

Locomotive Man (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
19.

The Rebel-Johnny Yuma (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
20.

Forty Shades of Green (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
21.

Tennessee Flat Top Box (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
22.

Tall Men (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
23.

The Big Battle (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
24.

When I've Learned (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
25.

In the Jailhouse Now (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
26.

A Little at a Time (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
27.

Bonanza! (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
28.

Pick a Bale of Cotton (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
29.

(There'll Be) Peace in the Valley (For Me) (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
30.

Were You There (When They Crucified My Lord)? (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
31.

Busted (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
32.

Send a Picture of Mother (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30

32 chansons

1 h 19 min

© Jasmine Records