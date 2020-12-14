Change of Address (Singles As & Bs 1958-62)
Country
2018
1.
All Over Again (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
2.
What Do I Care (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
3.
Don't Take Your Guns to Town (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
4.
I Still Miss Someone (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
5.
Frankie's Man, Johnny (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
6.
You Dreamer You (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
7.
I Got Stripes (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
8.
Five Feet High and Rising (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
9.
Little Drummer Boy (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
10.
I'll Remember You (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
11.
Seasons of My Heart (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
12.
Smiling Bill Mccall (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
13.
Second Honeymoon (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
14.
Honky Tonk Girl (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
15.
Goin' to Memphis (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
16.
Loading Coal (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
17.
Girl in Saskatoon (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
18.
Locomotive Man (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
19.
The Rebel-Johnny Yuma (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
20.
Forty Shades of Green (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
21.
Tennessee Flat Top Box (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
22.
Tall Men (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
23.
The Big Battle (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
24.
When I've Learned (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
25.
In the Jailhouse Now (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
26.
A Little at a Time (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
27.
Bonanza! (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
28.
Pick a Bale of Cotton (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
29.
(There'll Be) Peace in the Valley (For Me) (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
30.
Were You There (When They Crucified My Lord)? (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
31.
Busted (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
32.
Send a Picture of Mother (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30