Chansons Pour Enfants

Musique pour enfants

2019

1.

Frère Jaques (Extrait)

Chansons Pour Enfants Bébé TaTaTa

0:30
2.

Brahms Lullaby (Extrait)

Chansons Pour Enfants Bébé TaTaTa

0:30
3.

Tête épaules Gnoux Pieds (Extrait)

Chansons Pour Enfants Bébé TaTaTa

0:30
4.

Marie Avait Un Petit Agneau (Extrait)

Chansons Pour Enfants Bébé TaTaTa

0:30
5.

Le Vieux MacDonald A Une Ferme (Extrait)

Chansons Pour Enfants Bébé TaTaTa

0:30
6.

Rock A Bye Baby (Extrait)

Chansons Pour Enfants Bébé TaTaTa

0:30
7.

Rame Rame Sur Ton Bateau (Extrait)

Chansons Pour Enfants Bébé TaTaTa

0:30
8.

Brille Brille Petite Etoile (Extrait)

Chansons Pour Enfants Bébé TaTaTa

0:30

8 chansons

10 min

© Baby TaTaTa