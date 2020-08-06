Chantilly Lace
Rock
2007
1.
Shake Rattle And Roll / Flip Flop Fly (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
2.
Chantilly Lace (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
3.
Great Balls Of Fire (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
4.
Whole Lot Of Shakin' Going On (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
5.
What'd I Say (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
6.
Good Golly Miss Molly (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
7.
Boogie Woogie Country Man (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
8.
Mona Lisa (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
9.
Sweet Little Sixteen (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
10.
Drinking Wine Spo-De-O-Dee (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30