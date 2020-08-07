Chantilly Lace
Rock
2009
1.
Chantilly Lace (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
2.
Bottles And Barstools (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
3.
Mexicali Rose (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
4.
You Are My Sunshine (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
5.
The Meat Man (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
6.
I'll Find It Where I Can (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
7.
Great Balls Of Fire (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
8.
Cold Cold Heart (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
9.
Rockin' My Life Away (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
10.
Hey Good Lookin' (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
11.
Brown Eyed Handsome Man (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
12.
Who's Gonna Play This Old Piano- (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30