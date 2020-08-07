Chantilly Lace

Chantilly Lace

Rock

2009

1.

Chantilly Lace (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
2.

Bottles And Barstools (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
3.

Mexicali Rose (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
4.

You Are My Sunshine (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
5.

The Meat Man (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
6.

I'll Find It Where I Can (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
7.

Great Balls Of Fire (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
8.

Cold Cold Heart (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
9.

Rockin' My Life Away (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
10.

Hey Good Lookin' (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
11.

Brown Eyed Handsome Man (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
12.

Who's Gonna Play This Old Piano- (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30

12 chansons

35 min

© Vision 21 OMP