Chantilly Lace
Rock
2009
1.
Chantilly Lace (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
2.
Mexicali Rose (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
3.
No Headstone On My Grave (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
4.
Who's Gonna Play This Old Piano- (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
5.
Your Cheatin' Heart (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
6.
I'll Find It Where I Can (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
7.
Bottles And Barstools (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
8.
I Can't Stop Loving You (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
9.
Touching Home (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
10.
She Even Woke Me Up To Say Goodbye (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
11.
Hey Good Lookin' (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
12.
There Must Be More To Love Than This (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
13.
What's Made Milwaukee Famous (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
14.
You Are My Sunshine (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
15.
Lucille (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30