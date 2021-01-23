Cheerful Sleigh Ride

Cheerful Sleigh Ride

Pop

2017

1.

(On the Bayou) Jambalaya (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
2.

It all Depends (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
3.

Crazy Arms (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
4.

Goodnight Irene (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
5.

Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
6.

Fools like Me (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
7.

When the Saints go Marching In (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
8.

Matchbox (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
9.

Frankie and Johnny (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
10.

Down The Line (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
11.

As Long as I live (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
12.

Hello, Hello Baby (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
13.

Your Cheatin' Heart (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
14.

Cold, Cold Heart (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
15.

Money (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
16.

What'd I Say (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
17.

Break Up (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
18.

Hello Josephine (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
19.

Breathless (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
20.

I'll Make It All Up To You (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
21.

Put me Down (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
22.

High School Confidential (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
23.

Don't be cruel (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
24.

Let's talk about us (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
25.

Great Balls Of Fire (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
26.

Ubangi Stomp (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
27.

You Win Again (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
28.

Home (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
29.

It'll Be Me (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
30.

End Of The Road (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30

30 chansons

1 h 13 min

© classics & more