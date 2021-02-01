Cheers, It's Christmas (Deluxe Edition)

Cheers, It's Christmas (Deluxe Edition)

Instrumental

2012

1.

Jingle Bell Rock (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
2.

White Christmas (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
3.

Oklahoma Christmas (feat. Reba) (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
4.

Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
5.

There's a New Kid in Town (feat. Kelly Clarkson) (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
6.

Santa's Got a Choo Choo Train (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
7.

Home (feat. Michael Bublé) (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
8.

Winter Wonderland (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
9.

The Christmas Song (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
10.

Blue Christmas (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
11.

I'll Be Home for Christmas (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
12.

Silver Bells (feat. Xenia) (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
13.

Time for Me to Come Home (feat. Dorothy Shackleford) (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
14.

The Very Best Time of Year (feat. Trypta-Phunk) (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
15.

Savior's Shadow (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
16.

Two Step 'Round the Christmas Tree (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
17.

Christmas Eve (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30

17 chansons

54 min

© Warner Records