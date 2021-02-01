Cheers, It's Christmas (Deluxe Edition)
Instrumental
2012
1.
Jingle Bell Rock (Extrait)
Blake Shelton
0:30
2.
White Christmas (Extrait)
Blake Shelton
0:30
3.
Oklahoma Christmas (feat. Reba) (Extrait)
Blake Shelton
0:30
4.
Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! (Extrait)
Blake Shelton
0:30
5.
There's a New Kid in Town (feat. Kelly Clarkson) (Extrait)
Blake Shelton
0:30
6.
Santa's Got a Choo Choo Train (Extrait)
Blake Shelton
0:30
7.
Home (feat. Michael Bublé) (Extrait)
Blake Shelton
0:30
8.
Winter Wonderland (Extrait)
Blake Shelton
0:30
9.
The Christmas Song (Extrait)
Blake Shelton
0:30
10.
Blue Christmas (Extrait)
Blake Shelton
0:30
11.
I'll Be Home for Christmas (Extrait)
Blake Shelton
0:30
12.
Silver Bells (feat. Xenia) (Extrait)
Blake Shelton
0:30
13.
Time for Me to Come Home (feat. Dorothy Shackleford) (Extrait)
Blake Shelton
0:30
14.
The Very Best Time of Year (feat. Trypta-Phunk) (Extrait)
Blake Shelton
0:30
15.
Savior's Shadow (Extrait)
Blake Shelton
0:30
16.
Two Step 'Round the Christmas Tree (Extrait)
Blake Shelton
0:30
17.
Christmas Eve (Extrait)
Blake Shelton
0:30