Chico Buarque & Maria Bethania

Jazz

1975

1.

Ole, Ola (Extrait)

Chico Buarque

0:30
2.

Sonho Impossivel (Extrait)

Chico Buarque

0:30
3.

Sinal Fechado (Extrait)

Chico Buarque

0:30
4.

Sem Fantasia (Extrait)

Chico Buarque

0:30
5.

Sem Acucar (Extrait)

Chico Buarque

0:30
6.

Com Acucar E Com Afeto (Extrait)

Chico Buarque

0:30
7.

Camisola Do Dia (Extrait)

Chico Buarque

0:30
8.

Noticia De Jornal (Extrait)

Chico Buarque

0:30
9.

Gota D Agua (Extrait)

Chico Buarque

0:30
10.

Tanto Mar (Extrait)

Chico Buarque

0:30
11.

Foi Assim (Extrait)

Chico Buarque

0:30
12.

Flor Da Idade (Extrait)

Chico Buarque

0:30
13.

Bem Querer (Extrait)

Chico Buarque

0:30
14.

Cobras E Lagartos (Extrait)

Chico Buarque

0:30
15.

Gita (Extrait)

Chico Buarque

0:30
16.

Quem Te Viu Quem Te Ve (Extrait)

Chico Buarque

0:30
17.

Vai Levando (Extrait)

Chico Buarque

0:30
18.

Noite Dos Mascarados (Extrait)

Chico Buarque

0:30

18 chansons

46 min

© Universal Music Ltda.