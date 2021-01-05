Children of The Sea
Divers
2019
1.
The Song (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
2.
Isolated World (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
3.
Loneliness Summer Break (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
4.
Umi And Ruka (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
5.
Umi (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
6.
Be Brought By Umi (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
7.
Memories Of The Universe (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
8.
The Song Of Stars (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
9.
Setting Sail (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
10.
Whale Sharks (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
11.
Two In The Typhoon (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
12.
The Song Of Stars (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
13.
Umi And Ruka (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
14.
To The Glowing Sea (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
15.
The Time Has Come (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
16.
A Star Extinct (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
17.
The Song Of Stars (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
18.
Big Bang (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
19.
The Reason Of Life (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
20.
Connection Of The Lives (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
21.
The Origin Of Life (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
22.
The Song Of Stars (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
23.
Goodbye Umi (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
24.
My Own Summer Story (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
25.
Epilogue (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30