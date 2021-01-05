Children of The Sea

Children of The Sea

Divers

2019

1.

The Song (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30
2.

Isolated World (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30
3.

Loneliness Summer Break (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30
4.

Umi And Ruka (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30
5.

Umi (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30
6.

Be Brought By Umi (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30
7.

Memories Of The Universe (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30
8.

The Song Of Stars (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30
9.

Setting Sail (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30
10.

Whale Sharks (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30
11.

Two In The Typhoon (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30
12.

The Song Of Stars (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30
13.

Umi And Ruka (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30
14.

To The Glowing Sea (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30
15.

The Time Has Come (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30
16.

A Star Extinct (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30
17.

The Song Of Stars (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30
18.

Big Bang (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30
19.

The Reason Of Life (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30
20.

Connection Of The Lives (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30
21.

The Origin Of Life (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30
22.

The Song Of Stars (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30
23.

Goodbye Umi (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30
24.

My Own Summer Story (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30
25.

Epilogue (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30

25 chansons

43 min

