Children's Choice - Nursery Songs Chosen By Children
Musique pour enfants
2007
1.
She'll Be Coming 'Round The Mountain When She Comes (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
2.
Five Little Men in a Flying Saucer (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
3.
When Goldilocks Went to the House of Bears (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
4.
Five Little Monkeys Bouncing On The Bed (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
5.
Miss Polly Had A Dolly (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
6.
The Wise Man Built His House Upon A Rock (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
7.
Five Little Speckled Frogs (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
8.
Dingle Dangle Scarecrow (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
9.
Roly Poly (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
10.
The Grand Old Duke of York (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
11.
Bananas In Pyjamas (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
12.
Heads, Shoulders, Knees & Toes (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
13.
Incy Wincy Spider (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
14.
1, 2, 345 (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
15.
Baa Baa, Black Sheep (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
16.
Music Man (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
17.
Old Macdonald (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
18.
If You're Happy And You Know It (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
19.
There Was A Man Lived In The Moon (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
20.
In A Cottage In The Wood (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
21.
The Wheels On The Bus (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
22.
The Big Ship Sails In The Alley Alley O (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
23.
One Man Went to Mow (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
24.
Sing a Rainbow (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
25.
Daisy, Daisy (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
26.
Oh I Do Like To Be Beside The Seaside (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
27.
ABC Song (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
28.
Row, Row, Row Your Boat (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
29.
Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
30.
Animal Fair (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30