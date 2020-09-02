Children's Choice - Nursery Songs Chosen By Children

Musique pour enfants

2007

1.

She'll Be Coming 'Round The Mountain When She Comes (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
2.

Five Little Men in a Flying Saucer (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
3.

When Goldilocks Went to the House of Bears (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
4.

Five Little Monkeys Bouncing On The Bed (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
5.

Miss Polly Had A Dolly (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
6.

The Wise Man Built His House Upon A Rock (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
7.

Five Little Speckled Frogs (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
8.

Dingle Dangle Scarecrow (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
9.

Roly Poly (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
10.

The Grand Old Duke of York (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
11.

Bananas In Pyjamas (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
12.

Heads, Shoulders, Knees & Toes (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
13.

Incy Wincy Spider (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
14.

1, 2, 345 (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
15.

Baa Baa, Black Sheep (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
16.

Music Man (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
17.

Old Macdonald (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
18.

If You're Happy And You Know It (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
19.

There Was A Man Lived In The Moon (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
20.

In A Cottage In The Wood (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
21.

The Wheels On The Bus (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
22.

The Big Ship Sails In The Alley Alley O (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
23.

One Man Went to Mow (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
24.

Sing a Rainbow (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
25.

Daisy, Daisy (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
26.

Oh I Do Like To Be Beside The Seaside (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
27.

ABC Song (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
28.

Row, Row, Row Your Boat (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
29.

Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
30.

Animal Fair (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30

30 chansons

60 min

© CRS Records