Children's Christmas Choice
Musique pour enfants
2008
1.
Jingle Bells (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
2.
Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
3.
When Santa Got Stuck Up The Chimney (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
4.
Away in a Manger (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
5.
Frosty the Snowman (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
6.
Santa Claus Is Coming To Town (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
7.
Little Donkey (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
8.
O Christmas Tree (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
9.
Father Christmas/Christmas Pudding (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
10.
I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
11.
Walking in the Air (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
12.
When A Child Is Born (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
13.
The Twelve Days of Christmas (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
14.
5 Little Reindeers Pulling A Sleigh (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
15.
Christmas Alphabet (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
16.
Wonderful Christmastime (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
17.
Ding Dong Merrily on High (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
18.
Silent Night (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
19.
I Saw Three Ships (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
20.
When The Red Red Robin (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30