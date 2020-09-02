Children's Christmas Choice
Musique pour enfants
2004
1.
Jingle Bells (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
2.
Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
3.
When Santa Got Stuck Up The Chimney (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
4.
Away In A Manger (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
5.
Frosty The Snowman (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
6.
Santa Claus Is Coming To Town (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
7.
Little Donkey (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
8.
O Christmas Tree (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
9.
Father Christmas / Christmas Pudding (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
10.
I Wish It Could Be Christmas Every Day (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
11.
Walking In The Air (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
12.
When A Child Is Born (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
13.
The Twelve Days Of Christmas (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
14.
Five Little Reindeer Pulling A Sleigh (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
15.
Christmas Alphabet (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
16.
Wonderful Christmastime (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
17.
Ding Dong Merrily On High (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
18.
Silent Night (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
19.
I Saw Three Ships (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
20.
When The Red Red Robin (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
21.
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
22.
Christmas Is Coming (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
23.
Sleigh Ride (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
24.
the First Nowell (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
25.
Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
26.
The Christmas Song (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
27.
Mary Had A Baby (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
28.
The Little Drummer Boy (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
29.
I Believe In Christmas (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
30.
We Wish You A Merry Christmas (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30