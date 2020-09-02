Children's Christmas Choice

Musique pour enfants

2004

1.

Jingle Bells (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
2.

Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
3.

When Santa Got Stuck Up The Chimney (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
4.

Away In A Manger (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
5.

Frosty The Snowman (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
6.

Santa Claus Is Coming To Town (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
7.

Little Donkey (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
8.

O Christmas Tree (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
9.

Father Christmas / Christmas Pudding (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
10.

I Wish It Could Be Christmas Every Day (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
11.

Walking In The Air (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
12.

When A Child Is Born (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
13.

The Twelve Days Of Christmas (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
14.

Five Little Reindeer Pulling A Sleigh (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
15.

Christmas Alphabet (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
16.

Wonderful Christmastime (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
17.

Ding Dong Merrily On High (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
18.

Silent Night (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
19.

I Saw Three Ships (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
20.

When The Red Red Robin (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
21.

Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
22.

Christmas Is Coming (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
23.

Sleigh Ride (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
24.

the First Nowell (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
25.

Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
26.

The Christmas Song (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
27.

Mary Had A Baby (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
28.

The Little Drummer Boy (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
29.

I Believe In Christmas (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
30.

We Wish You A Merry Christmas (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30

30 chansons

1 h 09 min

© CRS Records