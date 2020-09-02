Children's Top 100
Musique pour enfants
2014
1.
Down in the Jungle Where Nobody Goes (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
2.
Old Macdonald Had a Farm (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
3.
The Grand Old Duke of York (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
4.
We're Going This Way That Way (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
5.
Going to the Zoo (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
6.
One Man Went to Mow (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
7.
Five Little Men in a Flying Saucer (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
8.
The Runaway Train (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
9.
Amarillo (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
10.
Horsey Horsey Don't You Stop (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
11.
Mrs Macaroni (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
12.
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
13.
Down in the Jungle (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
14.
The Animal Fair (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
15.
Reach (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
16.
Supercalifragilistic (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
17.
Fireman Sam (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
18.
Rock a Bye Baby (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
19.
5 Little Speckled Frogs (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
20.
Postman Pat (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
21.
Somewhere over the Rainbow (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
22.
Hey Baby (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
23.
The Big Ship Sails Through the Alley Alley O (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
24.
Macarena (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
25.
Little Green Frog (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
26.
Yellow Submarine (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
27.
Buttercup Cow (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
28.
When Goldilocks Went to the House of the Bears (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
29.
Three Blind Mice (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
30.
Click Go the Shears (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
31.
Lavender's Blue (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
32.
Sing a Song of Sixpence (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
33.
On Our Way to Mars (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
34.
Daisy Daisy, a Bicycle Made for Two (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
35.
Twinkle Twinkle Little Star (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
36.
Baa Baa Black Sheep (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
37.
This Old Man (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
38.
She'll Be Coming Round the Mountain (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
39.
Bingo (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
40.
Monster Mash (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
41.
Me and My Teddy Bear (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
42.
Morningtown Ride (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
43.
Jelly on a Plate (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
44.
Teddy Bear's Picnic (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
45.
Polly Put the Kettle On (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
46.
5 Currant Buns in the Baker's Shop (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
47.
Superman (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
48.
I Am a Weed (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
49.
Incy Wincy Spider (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
50.
I Can Sing a Rainbow (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
51.
Brick on a Brick (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
52.
Don't Stop Movin' (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
53.
There Was a Princess Long Ago (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
54.
Balamory (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
55.
I'm a Hippopotamus (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
56.
Ring a Ring of Roses (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
57.
Wind the Bobbin Up (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
58.
Humpty Dumpty (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
59.
Hop Little Bunnies (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
60.
Pat a Cake Baker's Man (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
61.
Hey Diddle Diddle (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
62.
You Are My Sunshine (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
63.
Round and Round the Garden (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
64.
Hot Cross Buns (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
65.
I Hear Thunder (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
66.
Little Donkey (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
67.
Happy Birthday (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
68.
Row Row Row Your Boat (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
69.
SpongeBob SquarePants (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
70.
If You're Happy and You Know It (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
71.
Dingle Dangle Scarecrow (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
72.
Ten Fat Sausages (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
73.
I Am the Music Man (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
74.
Miss Polly Had a Dolly (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
75.
The Wise Man Built His House Upon a Rock (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:05
76.
Abc Song (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
77.
Looby Lou (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
78.
Hokey Cokey (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
79.
Do Your Ears Hang Low? (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
80.
Bob the Builder (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
81.
Heads, Shoulders, Knees and Toes (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
82.
Knees up Mother Brown (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
83.
1,2, 345 (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
84.
Make Way for Noddy (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
85.
Never Smile At a Crocodile (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
86.
Wiggly Woo (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
87.
Chick Chick Chick Chick Chicken (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
88.
The Bare Necessities (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
89.
5 Little Ducks (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
90.
Hickory Dickory Dock (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
91.
Yellow Bird (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
92.
The Animals Went in Two by Two (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
93.
Prehistoric Animal Brigade (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
94.
5 Little Monkeys (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
95.
One Elephant Went out to Play (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
96.
Nellie the Elephant (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
97.
Donkey Riding (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
98.
I'm a Little Teapot (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
99.
Jack and Jill (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
100.
Jingle Bells (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30