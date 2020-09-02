Children's Top 100

Musique pour enfants

2014

1.

Down in the Jungle Where Nobody Goes (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
2.

Old Macdonald Had a Farm (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
3.

The Grand Old Duke of York (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
4.

We're Going This Way That Way (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
5.

Going to the Zoo (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
6.

One Man Went to Mow (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
7.

Five Little Men in a Flying Saucer (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
8.

The Runaway Train (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
9.

Amarillo (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
10.

Horsey Horsey Don't You Stop (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
11.

Mrs Macaroni (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
12.

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
13.

Down in the Jungle (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
14.

The Animal Fair (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
15.

Reach (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
16.

Supercalifragilistic (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
17.

Fireman Sam (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
18.

Rock a Bye Baby (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
19.

5 Little Speckled Frogs (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
20.

Postman Pat (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
21.

Somewhere over the Rainbow (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
22.

Hey Baby (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
23.

The Big Ship Sails Through the Alley Alley O (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
24.

Macarena (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
25.

Little Green Frog (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
26.

Yellow Submarine (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
27.

Buttercup Cow (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
28.

When Goldilocks Went to the House of the Bears (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
29.

Three Blind Mice (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
30.

Click Go the Shears (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
31.

Lavender's Blue (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
32.

Sing a Song of Sixpence (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
33.

On Our Way to Mars (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
34.

Daisy Daisy, a Bicycle Made for Two (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
35.

Twinkle Twinkle Little Star (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
36.

Baa Baa Black Sheep (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
37.

This Old Man (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
38.

She'll Be Coming Round the Mountain (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
39.

Bingo (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
40.

Monster Mash (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
41.

Me and My Teddy Bear (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
42.

Morningtown Ride (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
43.

Jelly on a Plate (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
44.

Teddy Bear's Picnic (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
45.

Polly Put the Kettle On (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
46.

5 Currant Buns in the Baker's Shop (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
47.

Superman (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
48.

I Am a Weed (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
49.

Incy Wincy Spider (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
50.

I Can Sing a Rainbow (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
51.

Brick on a Brick (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
52.

Don't Stop Movin' (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
53.

There Was a Princess Long Ago (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
54.

Balamory (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
55.

I'm a Hippopotamus (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
56.

Ring a Ring of Roses (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
57.

Wind the Bobbin Up (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
58.

Humpty Dumpty (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
59.

Hop Little Bunnies (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
60.

Pat a Cake Baker's Man (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
61.

Hey Diddle Diddle (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
62.

You Are My Sunshine (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
63.

Round and Round the Garden (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
64.

Hot Cross Buns (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
65.

I Hear Thunder (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
66.

Little Donkey (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
67.

Happy Birthday (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
68.

Row Row Row Your Boat (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
69.

SpongeBob SquarePants (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
70.

If You're Happy and You Know It (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
71.

Dingle Dangle Scarecrow (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
72.

Ten Fat Sausages (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
73.

I Am the Music Man (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
74.

Miss Polly Had a Dolly (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
75.

The Wise Man Built His House Upon a Rock (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:05
76.

Abc Song (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
77.

Looby Lou (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
78.

Hokey Cokey (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
79.

Do Your Ears Hang Low? (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
80.

Bob the Builder (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
81.

Heads, Shoulders, Knees and Toes (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
82.

Knees up Mother Brown (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
83.

1,2, 345 (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
84.

Make Way for Noddy (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
85.

Never Smile At a Crocodile (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
86.

Wiggly Woo (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
87.

Chick Chick Chick Chick Chicken (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
88.

The Bare Necessities (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
89.

5 Little Ducks (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
90.

Hickory Dickory Dock (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
91.

Yellow Bird (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
92.

The Animals Went in Two by Two (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
93.

Prehistoric Animal Brigade (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
94.

5 Little Monkeys (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
95.

One Elephant Went out to Play (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
96.

Nellie the Elephant (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
97.

Donkey Riding (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
98.

I'm a Little Teapot (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
99.

Jack and Jill (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
100.

Jingle Bells (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30

100 chansons

3 h 16 min

© CRS Records Ltd