Chilltronic Passage - Silent Circus

Jazz

2013

1.

Flight to Singapour (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
2.

Arrival in Ibiza (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
3.

City At Dark (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
4.

Sunrise in Tagomago (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
5.

Dorian Song (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
6.

Ibiza Calling (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
7.

Silent Circus (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
8.

Rainy Sunday (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
9.

Rio Del St. Eularia (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
10.

Secret Place (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
11.

Silent Monster (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
12.

Stars Fell On St. Joan (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
13.

The Silence of St. Rafael (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
14.

Moon Over Talamanca (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30

14 chansons

1 h 19 min

© Blue Flame Records