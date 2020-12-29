Chocolate Puma Presents 25 - A Journey Through House Fresh Fruit Records & Pssst Music

Chocolate Puma Presents 25 - A Journey Through House Fresh Fruit Records & Pssst Music

Musique électronique

2018

Disque 1

1.

Give It Up (Extrait)

Chocolate Puma

0:30
2.

Vallée De L'Armes (Extrait)

Chocolate Puma

0:30
3.

Oh Boy! (Extrait)

Chocolate Puma

0:30
4.

Movin' Thru Your System (Extrait)

Chocolate Puma

0:30
5.

The Sound Of: Oh Yeah (Extrait)

Chocolate Puma

0:30
6.

The Beat Is Over (Extrait)

Chocolate Puma

0:30
7.

Who Do You Love Now (Stringer) (Extrait)

Chocolate Puma

0:30
8.

Tronk (Extrait)

Chocolate Puma

0:30
9.

Do You Know What I Mean (Stick) (Extrait)

Chocolate Puma

0:30
10.

Punos (Extrait)

Chocolate Puma

0:30
11.

El Dia Festivo (Extrait)

Chocolate Puma

0:30
12.

Pontti (Extrait)

Chocolate Puma

0:30
13.

I Wanna Be U (Extrait)

Chocolate Puma

0:30
14.

Wack Ass M.F. (Extrait)

Chocolate Puma

0:30

Disque 2

1.

Damn Woman (Extrait)

Chocolate Puma

0:30
2.

Conte De Fées (Extrait)

Chocolate Puma

0:30
3.

God Save The Queer (Extrait)

Chocolate Puma

0:30
4.

Shake It (Extrait)

Chocolate Puma

0:30
5.

La Mandarina (Extrait)

Chocolate Puma

0:30
6.

Rok Da Fonky Beat (Extrait)

Chocolate Puma

0:30
7.

Time Is The Healer (Extrait)

Chocolate Puma

0:30
8.

Shirt Off (Extrait)

Chocolate Puma

0:30
9.

Ha, Ha (Extrait)

Chocolate Puma

0:30
10.

The Princess (Extrait)

Chocolate Puma

0:30
11.

Scanario (Extrait)

Chocolate Puma

0:30
12.

Tema (Extrait)

Chocolate Puma

0:30
13.

Always And Forever (Extrait)

Chocolate Puma

0:30

Disque 3

1.

Huh! (Extrait)

Chocolate Puma

0:30
2.

Coupe Brésil (Extrait)

Chocolate Puma

0:30
3.

Dance (Be Happy) (Extrait)

Chocolate Puma

0:30
4.

Sweet Little Thing (Extrait)

Chocolate Puma

0:30
5.

Crazy (Extrait)

Chocolate Puma

0:30
6.

Move That Phat Ass (Extrait)

Chocolate Puma

0:30
7.

Merluche Ideale (Extrait)

Chocolate Puma

0:30
8.

Dalmat (Extrait)

Chocolate Puma

0:30
9.

Handyman (Extrait)

Chocolate Puma

0:30
10.

Roger (Extrait)

Chocolate Puma

0:30
11.

La Guna (Extrait)

Chocolate Puma

0:30
12.

A Star Is Born (Extrait)

Chocolate Puma

0:30

39 chansons

2 h 28 min

© Armada Music Bundles