Chocolate Puma presents A Journey Through House - Jark Prongo
Musique électronique
2018
Disque 1
1.
Movin' Thru Your System (Extrait)
Chocolate Puma
0:30
2.
Rattlesnake (Extrait)
Chocolate Puma
0:30
3.
Sweet Little Thing (Extrait)
Chocolate Puma
0:30
4.
Fuck The Eighties! (Extrait)
Chocolate Puma
0:30
5.
Helios (Extrait)
Chocolate Puma
0:30
6.
Play It For The Punters (Extrait)
Chocolate Puma
0:30
7.
Don't Stop (Extrait)
Chocolate Puma
0:30
8.
The Mirror (Extrait)
Chocolate Puma
0:30
9.
Sex (Extrait)
Chocolate Puma
0:30
10.
Bom Dia (Extrait)
Chocolate Puma
0:30
11.
Alleviation Of Distress (Extrait)
Chocolate Puma
0:30
12.
Brains (Extrait)
Chocolate Puma
0:30
13.
Convoy (Extrait)
Chocolate Puma
0:30
Disque 2
1.
Shake It (Extrait)
Chocolate Puma
0:30
2.
Big Bam Boom (Extrait)
Chocolate Puma
0:30
3.
Rave Against The Machine (Extrait)
Chocolate Puma
0:30
4.
Zonic Dance (Extrait)
Chocolate Puma
0:30
5.
K-ucci (Extrait)
Chocolate Puma
0:30
6.
Wave 2081 (Extrait)
Chocolate Puma
0:30
7.
K-Passo (Extrait)
Chocolate Puma
0:30
8.
Wet Pants, Smutty Elbows (Extrait)
Chocolate Puma
0:30
9.
Spadet (Extrait)
Chocolate Puma
0:30
10.
Bloodstains, Lipstick & Fire (Extrait)
Chocolate Puma
0:30
11.
Body & Soul (Extrait)
Chocolate Puma
0:30
12.
So Lonely (Extrait)
Chocolate Puma
0:30
13.
Like Dis (Extrait)
Chocolate Puma
0:30
Disque 3
1.
Rocket Base (Extrait)
Chocolate Puma
0:30
2.
Radio Show (Extrait)
Chocolate Puma
0:30
3.
Hairdresser (Extrait)
Chocolate Puma
0:30
4.
Dark City (Extrait)
Chocolate Puma
0:30
5.
Q-Tohn (Extrait)
Chocolate Puma
0:30
6.
Evaporation (Extrait)
Chocolate Puma
0:30
7.
Chicago (Extrait)
Chocolate Puma
0:30
8.
Interdox (Extrait)
Chocolate Puma
0:30
9.
Black Devotion (Extrait)
Chocolate Puma
0:30
10.
Big Trucks, Bloody Trunks (Extrait)
Chocolate Puma
0:30
11.
The Industry (Extrait)
Chocolate Puma
0:30
12.
Clinker (Extrait)
Chocolate Puma
0:30
Disque 4
1.
Complete Control (Extrait)
Chocolate Puma
0:30
2.
Rodeo (Extrait)
Chocolate Puma
0:30
3.
To The Moon (Extrait)
Chocolate Puma
0:30
4.
M-Tech (Extrait)
Chocolate Puma
0:30
5.
Thuy An Ruu (Extrait)
Chocolate Puma
0:30
6.
Up! (Extrait)
Chocolate Puma
0:30
7.
Running Wild (Extrait)
Chocolate Puma
0:30
8.
Problems (Extrait)
Chocolate Puma
0:30
9.
Reso Rafter (Extrait)
Chocolate Puma
0:30
10.
Bongo Sound (Extrait)
Chocolate Puma
0:30
11.
Say That U Want Me (Extrait)
Chocolate Puma
0:30
12.
Nosferatech (Extrait)
Chocolate Puma
0:30