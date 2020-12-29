Chocolate Puma presents A Journey Through House - Jark Prongo

Chocolate Puma presents A Journey Through House - Jark Prongo

Musique électronique

2018

Disque 1

1.

Movin' Thru Your System (Extrait)

Chocolate Puma

0:30
2.

Rattlesnake (Extrait)

Chocolate Puma

0:30
3.

Sweet Little Thing (Extrait)

Chocolate Puma

0:30
4.

Fuck The Eighties! (Extrait)

Chocolate Puma

0:30
5.

Helios (Extrait)

Chocolate Puma

0:30
6.

Play It For The Punters (Extrait)

Chocolate Puma

0:30
7.

Don't Stop (Extrait)

Chocolate Puma

0:30
8.

The Mirror (Extrait)

Chocolate Puma

0:30
9.

Sex (Extrait)

Chocolate Puma

0:30
10.

Bom Dia (Extrait)

Chocolate Puma

0:30
11.

Alleviation Of Distress (Extrait)

Chocolate Puma

0:30
12.

Brains (Extrait)

Chocolate Puma

0:30
13.

Convoy (Extrait)

Chocolate Puma

0:30

Disque 2

1.

Shake It (Extrait)

Chocolate Puma

0:30
2.

Big Bam Boom (Extrait)

Chocolate Puma

0:30
3.

Rave Against The Machine (Extrait)

Chocolate Puma

0:30
4.

Zonic Dance (Extrait)

Chocolate Puma

0:30
5.

K-ucci (Extrait)

Chocolate Puma

0:30
6.

Wave 2081 (Extrait)

Chocolate Puma

0:30
7.

K-Passo (Extrait)

Chocolate Puma

0:30
8.

Wet Pants, Smutty Elbows (Extrait)

Chocolate Puma

0:30
9.

Spadet (Extrait)

Chocolate Puma

0:30
10.

Bloodstains, Lipstick & Fire (Extrait)

Chocolate Puma

0:30
11.

Body & Soul (Extrait)

Chocolate Puma

0:30
12.

So Lonely (Extrait)

Chocolate Puma

0:30
13.

Like Dis (Extrait)

Chocolate Puma

0:30

Disque 3

1.

Rocket Base (Extrait)

Chocolate Puma

0:30
2.

Radio Show (Extrait)

Chocolate Puma

0:30
3.

Hairdresser (Extrait)

Chocolate Puma

0:30
4.

Dark City (Extrait)

Chocolate Puma

0:30
5.

Q-Tohn (Extrait)

Chocolate Puma

0:30
6.

Evaporation (Extrait)

Chocolate Puma

0:30
7.

Chicago (Extrait)

Chocolate Puma

0:30
8.

Interdox (Extrait)

Chocolate Puma

0:30
9.

Black Devotion (Extrait)

Chocolate Puma

0:30
10.

Big Trucks, Bloody Trunks (Extrait)

Chocolate Puma

0:30
11.

The Industry (Extrait)

Chocolate Puma

0:30
12.

Clinker (Extrait)

Chocolate Puma

0:30

Disque 4

1.

Complete Control (Extrait)

Chocolate Puma

0:30
2.

Rodeo (Extrait)

Chocolate Puma

0:30
3.

To The Moon (Extrait)

Chocolate Puma

0:30
4.

M-Tech (Extrait)

Chocolate Puma

0:30
5.

Thuy An Ruu (Extrait)

Chocolate Puma

0:30
6.

Up! (Extrait)

Chocolate Puma

0:30
7.

Running Wild (Extrait)

Chocolate Puma

0:30
8.

Problems (Extrait)

Chocolate Puma

0:30
9.

Reso Rafter (Extrait)

Chocolate Puma

0:30
10.

Bongo Sound (Extrait)

Chocolate Puma

0:30
11.

Say That U Want Me (Extrait)

Chocolate Puma

0:30
12.

Nosferatech (Extrait)

Chocolate Puma

0:30

50 chansons

3 h 24 min

© Armada Music Bundles