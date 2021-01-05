Chopin: Konzert für Klavier und Orchester No. 1 e-moll op.11 / Liszt: Konzert für Klavier und Orchester No. 1 Es-dur

Chopin: Konzert für Klavier und Orchester No. 1 e-moll op.11 / Liszt: Konzert für Klavier und Orchester No. 1 Es-dur

Musique classique

1998

1.

1. Allegro maestoso (Extrait)

Alexander Brailowsky

0:30
2.

2. Romance. Larghetto (Extrait)

Alexander Brailowsky

0:30
3.

3. Rondo. Vivace (Extrait)

Alexander Brailowsky

0:30
4.

1. Allegro maestoso (Extrait)

Alexander Brailowsky

0:30
5.

2. Quasi adagio - Allegretto vivace (Extrait)

Alexander Brailowsky

0:30
6.

3. Allegro marziale animato (Extrait)

Alexander Brailowsky

0:30

6 chansons

56 min

© Deutsche Grammophon (DG)