Chopin: Konzert für Klavier und Orchester No. 1 e-moll op.11 / Liszt: Konzert für Klavier und Orchester No. 1 Es-dur
Musique classique
1998
1.
1. Allegro maestoso (Extrait)
Alexander Brailowsky
0:30
2.
2. Romance. Larghetto (Extrait)
Alexander Brailowsky
0:30
3.
3. Rondo. Vivace (Extrait)
Alexander Brailowsky
0:30
4.
1. Allegro maestoso (Extrait)
Alexander Brailowsky
0:30
5.
2. Quasi adagio - Allegretto vivace (Extrait)
Alexander Brailowsky
0:30
6.
3. Allegro marziale animato (Extrait)
Alexander Brailowsky
0:30