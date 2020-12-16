Christmas at Westminster

Musique classique

2012

1.

Ukrainian Bell Carol, "Carol of the Bells" (Arr. H. Morris) (Extrait)

Westminster Concert Bell Choir

0:30
2.

Adeste fideles (O Come All Ye Faithful) [arr. D.E. Wagner] (Extrait)

Westminster Concert Bell Choir

0:30
3.

Angel Tidings (Arr. C. Dobrinski) (Extrait)

Westminster Concert Bell Choir

0:30
4.

Chorale. Jesus bleibet meine Freude (Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring) [arr. D.E. Allured] (Extrait)

Westminster Concert Bell Choir

0:30
5.

Esurientes (Arr. J. Meredith) (Extrait)

Westminster Concert Bell Choir

0:30
6.

Ellens Gesang III (Ave Maria!), Op. 52, No. 6, D. 839, "Hymne an die Jungfra" [arr. W. H. Griffin] (Extrait)

Westminster Concert Bell Choir

0:30
7.

It Came Upon a Midnight Clear (Arr. A.B. Sherman) (Extrait)

Westminster Concert Bell Choir

0:30
8.

Still, still, still (Arr. C. Moklebust) (Extrait)

Westminster Concert Bell Choir

0:30
9.

While By My Sheep (Arr. K. McChesney) (Extrait)

Westminster Concert Bell Choir

0:30
10.

God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen (Arr. G.M. Pysh) (Extrait)

Westminster Concert Bell Choir

0:30
11.

We Three Kings (Arr. C. Dobrinski) (Extrait)

Westminster Concert Bell Choir

0:30
12.

IV. Farandole (Arr. B. Garee) (Extrait)

Westminster Concert Bell Choir

0:30
13.

II. Danses carateristiques: March (Arr. W.H. Griffin for bell choir) (Extrait)

Westminster Concert Bell Choir

0:30
14.

II. Danses carateristiques: Arab Dance (Arr. W.H. Griffin for bell choir) (Extrait)

Westminster Concert Bell Choir

0:30
15.

III. Waltz of the Flowers (Arr. Y. Toshikazu) (Extrait)

Westminster Concert Bell Choir

0:30
16.

IV. Troika (Arr. K. McChesney) (Extrait)

Westminster Concert Bell Choir

0:30
17.

White Christmas (Arr. C. Dobrinski) (Extrait)

Westminster Concert Bell Choir

0:30
18.

Stille Nacht (Silent Night) [arr. B. Garee] (Extrait)

Westminster Concert Bell Choir

0:30

18 chansons

1 h 00 min

© Westminster Choir College

Albums

