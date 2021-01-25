Christmas Carols for Happy Holidays

Christmas Carols for Happy Holidays

Jazz

2020

1.

Jingle Bells (Extrait)

Bing Crosby

0:30
2.

Happy Holidays (Extrait)

Bing Crosby

0:30
3.

Silent Night (Extrait)

Bing Crosby

0:30
4.

Silver Bells (Extrait)

Bing Crosby

0:30
5.

Joy to the World (Extrait)

Bing Crosby

0:30
6.

It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas (Extrait)

Bing Crosby

0:30
7.

Christmas in Killarney (Extrait)

Bing Crosby

0:30
8.

White Christmas (Extrait)

Bing Crosby

0:30
9.

Santa Claus Is Coming to Town (Extrait)

Bing Crosby

0:30
10.

God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen (Extrait)

Bing Crosby

0:30
11.

I'll Be Home for Christmas (Extrait)

Bing Crosby

0:30
12.

Faith of Our Fathers (Extrait)

Bing Crosby

0:30
13.

Mele Kalikimaka (Extrait)

Bing Crosby

0:30
14.

Adeste Fideles (Extrait)

Bing Crosby

0:30
15.

The First Noel (Extrait)

Bing Crosby

0:30
16.

O Little Town of Bethlehem (Extrait)

Bing Crosby

0:30

16 chansons

42 min

© Magic Christmas Records