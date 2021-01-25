Christmas Carols for Happy Holidays
Jazz
2020
1.
Jingle Bells (Extrait)
Bing Crosby
0:30
2.
Happy Holidays (Extrait)
Bing Crosby
0:30
3.
Silent Night (Extrait)
Bing Crosby
0:30
4.
Silver Bells (Extrait)
Bing Crosby
0:30
5.
Joy to the World (Extrait)
Bing Crosby
0:30
6.
It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas (Extrait)
Bing Crosby
0:30
7.
Christmas in Killarney (Extrait)
Bing Crosby
0:30
8.
White Christmas (Extrait)
Bing Crosby
0:30
9.
Santa Claus Is Coming to Town (Extrait)
Bing Crosby
0:30
10.
God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen (Extrait)
Bing Crosby
0:30
11.
I'll Be Home for Christmas (Extrait)
Bing Crosby
0:30
12.
Faith of Our Fathers (Extrait)
Bing Crosby
0:30
13.
Mele Kalikimaka (Extrait)
Bing Crosby
0:30
14.
Adeste Fideles (Extrait)
Bing Crosby
0:30
15.
The First Noel (Extrait)
Bing Crosby
0:30
16.
O Little Town of Bethlehem (Extrait)
Bing Crosby
0:30