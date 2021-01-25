Christmas Carols for Happy Holidays
Jazz
2020
1.
C-h-R-I-s-T-M-a-S (Extrait)
Perry Como
0:30
2.
White Christmas (Extrait)
Perry Como
0:30
3.
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (Extrait)
Perry Como
0:30
4.
Silent Night (Extrait)
Perry Como
0:30
5.
Frosty the Snow Man (Extrait)
Perry Como
0:30
6.
Jingle Bells (Extrait)
Perry Como
0:30
7.
The Christmas Song (Extrait)
Perry Como
0:30
8.
Winter Wonderland (Extrait)
Perry Como
0:30
9.
'Twas the Night Before Christmas (Extrait)
Perry Como
0:30
10.
I'll Be Home for Christmas (Extrait)
Perry Como
0:30
11.
God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen (Extrait)
Perry Como
0:30
12.
That Christmas Feeling (Extrait)
Perry Como
0:30
13.
The Twelve Days of Christmas (Extrait)
Perry Como
0:30
14.
O Come, All Ye Faithful (Extrait)
Perry Como
0:30
15.
Joy to the World (Extrait)
Perry Como
0:30