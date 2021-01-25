Christmas Carols for Happy Holidays
Jazz
2020
1.
Deck the Halls (Extrait)
Peggy Lee
0:30
2.
I Like a Sleighride (Extrait)
Peggy Lee
0:30
3.
The Star Carol (Extrait)
Peggy Lee
0:30
4.
White Christmas (Extrait)
Peggy Lee
0:30
5.
Don't Forget to Feed the Reindeer (Extrait)
Peggy Lee
0:30
6.
Santa Claus Is Coming to Town (Extrait)
Peggy Lee
0:30
7.
The Christmas List (Extrait)
Peggy Lee
0:30
8.
The Christmas Waltz (Extrait)
Peggy Lee
0:30
9.
Sisters (Extrait)
Peggy Lee
0:30
10.
The Christmas Song (Extrait)
Peggy Lee
0:30