Christmas Carols for Happy Holidays

Jazz

2020

1.

Sleigh Ride (Extrait)

Johnny Mathis

0:30
2.

I'll Be Home for Christmas (Extrait)

Johnny Mathis

0:30
3.

Winter Wonderland (Extrait)

Johnny Mathis

0:30
4.

The Christmas Song (Extrait)

Johnny Mathis

0:30
5.

O Holy Night (Extrait)

Johnny Mathis

0:30
6.

It Came Upon the Midnight Clear (Extrait)

Johnny Mathis

0:30
7.

Silver Bells (Extrait)

Johnny Mathis

0:30
8.

The First Noel (Extrait)

Johnny Mathis

0:30
9.

White Christmas (Extrait)

Johnny Mathis

0:30
10.

What Child Is This? (Extrait)

Johnny Mathis

0:30
11.

Blue Christmas (Extrait)

Johnny Mathis

0:30
12.

Silent Night, Holy Night (Extrait)

Johnny Mathis

0:30

12 chansons

43 min

© Magic Christmas Records