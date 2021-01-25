Christmas Carols for Happy Holidays
Jazz
2020
1.
Sleigh Ride (Extrait)
Johnny Mathis
0:30
2.
I'll Be Home for Christmas (Extrait)
Johnny Mathis
0:30
3.
Winter Wonderland (Extrait)
Johnny Mathis
0:30
4.
The Christmas Song (Extrait)
Johnny Mathis
0:30
5.
O Holy Night (Extrait)
Johnny Mathis
0:30
6.
It Came Upon the Midnight Clear (Extrait)
Johnny Mathis
0:30
7.
Silver Bells (Extrait)
Johnny Mathis
0:30
8.
The First Noel (Extrait)
Johnny Mathis
0:30
9.
White Christmas (Extrait)
Johnny Mathis
0:30
10.
What Child Is This? (Extrait)
Johnny Mathis
0:30
11.
Blue Christmas (Extrait)
Johnny Mathis
0:30
12.
Silent Night, Holy Night (Extrait)
Johnny Mathis
0:30