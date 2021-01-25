Christmas Carols for Happy Holidays
Jazz
2020
1.
Silent Night (Extrait)
Harry Belafonte
0:30
2.
Christmas Is Coming (Extrait)
Harry Belafonte
0:30
3.
Medley - The Joys of Christmas, Oh Little Town of Bethlehem, Deck the Halls, the First Noël (Extrait)
Harry Belafonte
0:30
4.
The Son of Mary (Extrait)
Harry Belafonte
0:30
5.
I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day (Extrait)
Harry Belafonte
0:30
6.
The Twelve Days of Christmas (Extrait)
Harry Belafonte
0:30
7.
Medley - We Wish You a Merry Christmas, God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen, O Come All Ye Faithful, Joy to the World (Extrait)
Harry Belafonte
0:30
8.
The Gifts They Gave (Extrait)
Harry Belafonte
0:30
9.
Jehova the Lord Will Provide (Extrait)
Harry Belafonte
0:30
10.
Mary, Mary (Extrait)
Harry Belafonte
0:30
11.
A Star in the East (Extrait)
Harry Belafonte
0:30
12.
Where the Little Jesus Sleeps (Extrait)
Harry Belafonte
0:30