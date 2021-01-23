Christmas In Ibiza

Christmas In Ibiza

Instrumental

2016

1.

Oh Christmas Tree (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
2.

Here Comes Santa Claus (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
3.

Ding Dong Merrily On High (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
4.

Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
5.

Oh Come All Ye Faithful (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
6.

Santa Claus Is Coming To Town (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
7.

Silent Night (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
8.

Frosty The Snowman (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
9.

Joy To The World (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
10.

Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
11.

Deck The Halls (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
12.

The Little Drummer Boy (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
13.

Good King Wenceslas (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
14.

Jingle Bells (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
15.

Rocking Around The Christmas Tree (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30

15 chansons

43 min

© Ding Dong Merrily On Christmas Records 2016