Christmas Time

Christmas Time

Musique pour enfants

2005

1.

Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
2.

All I Want For Christmas Is My Two Front Teeth (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
3.

O Christmas Tree (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
4.

O Little Town Of Bethlehem (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
5.

Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
6.

When Santa Got Stuck Up The Chimney (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
7.

A Happy Christmas Morning (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
8.

Santa Claus Is Coming To Town (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
9.

I Saw Mummy Kissing Santa Claus (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
10.

Go Tell It On The Mountain (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
11.

The Little Drummer Boy (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
12.

While Shepherds Watched Their Flocks (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
13.

Christmas Is Coming, The Geese Are Getting Fat (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
14.

Shepherd's Pipe Carol (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
15.

We Three Kings Of Orient Are (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
16.

Christmas Alphabet (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
17.

I'm Santa, Santa Claus (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
18.

Mary's Boy Child (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
19.

Chestnuts Roasting By An Open Fire (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
20.

The Twelve Days Of Christmas (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30

20 chansons

40 min

© CRS Records