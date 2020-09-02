Christmas Time
Musique pour enfants
2005
1.
Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
2.
All I Want For Christmas Is My Two Front Teeth (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
3.
O Christmas Tree (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
4.
O Little Town Of Bethlehem (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
5.
Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
6.
When Santa Got Stuck Up The Chimney (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
7.
A Happy Christmas Morning (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
8.
Santa Claus Is Coming To Town (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
9.
I Saw Mummy Kissing Santa Claus (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
10.
Go Tell It On The Mountain (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
11.
The Little Drummer Boy (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
12.
While Shepherds Watched Their Flocks (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
13.
Christmas Is Coming, The Geese Are Getting Fat (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
14.
Shepherd's Pipe Carol (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
15.
We Three Kings Of Orient Are (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
16.
Christmas Alphabet (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
17.
I'm Santa, Santa Claus (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
18.
Mary's Boy Child (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
19.
Chestnuts Roasting By An Open Fire (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
20.
The Twelve Days Of Christmas (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30