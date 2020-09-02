Christmas With Frosty

Musique pour enfants

2008

1.

Frosty The Snowman (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
2.

Merry Christmas Everybody (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
3.

Mr Santa (Mr Sandman) (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
4.

Ten Little Angels (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
5.

Rocking Carol (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
6.

It's Christmastime (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
7.

Mary's Boy Child (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
8.

All I Want For Christmas Is You (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
9.

Jingle Bell Rock (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
10.

While Shepherds Watch Their Flocks (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
11.

See Amid The Winter's Snow (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
12.

Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
13.

Dear Father Christmas (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
14.

Last Christmas (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
15.

A Happy Christmastime (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
16.

Walking in a Winter Wonderland (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
17.

Mistletoe And Wine (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
18.

Mary Had A Baby (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
19.

The Little Drummer Boy (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
20.

We Wish You a Merry Christmas (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30

20 chansons

46 min

© CRS Records