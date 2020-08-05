Christmas with Orchestra, Vol. 3
Musique de Noël
2009
1.
Silent Night (Extrait)
Orquesta Club Miranda
0:30
2.
The First Noel (Extrait)
Orquesta Club Miranda
0:30
3.
Mary`s Boychild (Extrait)
Orquesta Club Miranda
0:30
4.
Last Christmas (Extrait)
Orquesta Club Miranda
0:30
5.
Auld Lang Syne (Extrait)
Orquesta Club Miranda
0:30
6.
Blue Christmas (Extrait)
Orquesta Club Miranda
0:30
7.
Jingle Bells Rock (Extrait)
Orquesta Club Miranda
0:30
8.
How Great Our Joy (Extrait)
Orquesta Club Miranda
0:30
9.
Frosty The Snowman (Extrait)
Orquesta Club Miranda
0:30
10.
It Came Upon A Midnight Clear (Extrait)
Orquesta Club Miranda
0:30
11.
God Rest Ye Merry Christmas (Extrait)
Orquesta Club Miranda
0:30
12.
Sleigh Ride (Extrait)
Orquesta Club Miranda
0:30
13.
Hark, The Herald Angels Sing (Extrait)
Orquesta Club Miranda
0:30
14.
Alle Jahre Wieder (Extrait)
Orquesta Club Miranda
0:30
15.
We Three Kings (Of Orient Are) (Extrait)
Orquesta Club Miranda
0:30
16.
It's Gonna Be A Cold Cold Christmas (Extrait)
Orquesta Club Miranda
0:30
17.
Merry Christmas Time (Extrait)
Orquesta Club Miranda
0:30
18.
Ring Little Bell (Extrait)
Orquesta Club Miranda
0:30
19.
The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year (Extrait)
Orquesta Club Miranda
0:30
20.
We Wish You A Merry Christmas (Extrait)
Orquesta Club Miranda
0:30