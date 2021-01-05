Christmas With The Jets

Christmas With The Jets

Instrumental

1986

1.

This Christmas (Extrait)

The Jets

0:30
2.

Christmas In My Heart (Extrait)

The Jets

0:30
3.

All Alone On Christmas Eve (Extrait)

The Jets

0:30
4.

On Christmas Night (Extrait)

The Jets

0:30
5.

I'm Home For Christmas (Extrait)

The Jets

0:30
6.

Somewhere Out There (Extrait)

The Jets

0:30
7.

Love So Rare (Extrait)

The Jets

0:30
8.

Christmas Is My Favorite Time Of Year (Extrait)

The Jets

0:30
9.

You Make It Christmas (Extrait)

The Jets

0:30
10.

This Christmas, This Year (Extrait)

The Jets

0:30

10 chansons

33 min

© Geffen*

