Christoph Spendel Movie Tunes Vol. 3

Rock

2017

1.

Curious Dogs-Curious Mix (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
2.

Curious Dogs-Drum and Bass Mix (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
3.

Dark Seduction- Mysterious Mix (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
4.

Dark Seduction- Percussive Mix (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
5.

Sharp View-Minimal Marimba version (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
6.

Sharp View- Trash version (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
7.

Distant Bells-Long Version (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
8.

Distant Bells -Piano Version (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
9.

New Space-Crime Mix (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
10.

New Space- Movie Mix (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
11.

Morning Birds-Lunch Version (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
12.

Morning Birds-Wake Up Version (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
13.

The Moon behind the Moon- Extended Mix (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
14.

The Moon behind the Moon- Piano Mix (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30

14 chansons

58 min

© Blue Flame Records