Christoph Spendel Movie Tunes Vol. 3
Rock
2017
1.
Curious Dogs-Curious Mix (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
2.
Curious Dogs-Drum and Bass Mix (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
3.
Dark Seduction- Mysterious Mix (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
4.
Dark Seduction- Percussive Mix (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
5.
Sharp View-Minimal Marimba version (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
6.
Sharp View- Trash version (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
7.
Distant Bells-Long Version (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
8.
Distant Bells -Piano Version (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
9.
New Space-Crime Mix (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
10.
New Space- Movie Mix (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
11.
Morning Birds-Lunch Version (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
12.
Morning Birds-Wake Up Version (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
13.
The Moon behind the Moon- Extended Mix (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
14.
The Moon behind the Moon- Piano Mix (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30