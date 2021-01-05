Chronicles
Rock
1987
1.
Wake Me Up On Judgment Day (Extrait)
Steve Winwood
0:30
2.
While You See A Chance (Extrait)
Steve Winwood
0:30
3.
Vacant Chair (Extrait)
Steve Winwood
0:30
4.
Help Me Angel (Extrait)
Steve Winwood
0:30
5.
My Love's Leavin' (Extrait)
Steve Winwood
0:30
6.
Valerie (Extrait)
Steve Winwood
0:30
7.
Arc Of A Diver (Extrait)
Steve Winwood
0:30
8.
Higher Love (Extrait)
Steve Winwood
0:30
9.
Spanish Dancer (Extrait)
Steve Winwood
0:30
10.
Talking Back To The Night (Extrait)
Steve Winwood
0:30