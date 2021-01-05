Chronicles

Chronicles

Rock

1987

1.

Wake Me Up On Judgment Day (Extrait)

Steve Winwood

0:30
2.

While You See A Chance (Extrait)

Steve Winwood

0:30
3.

Vacant Chair (Extrait)

Steve Winwood

0:30
4.

Help Me Angel (Extrait)

Steve Winwood

0:30
5.

My Love's Leavin' (Extrait)

Steve Winwood

0:30
6.

Valerie (Extrait)

Steve Winwood

0:30
7.

Arc Of A Diver (Extrait)

Steve Winwood

0:30
8.

Higher Love (Extrait)

Steve Winwood

0:30
9.

Spanish Dancer (Extrait)

Steve Winwood

0:30
10.

Talking Back To The Night (Extrait)

Steve Winwood

0:30

10 chansons

55 min

© UMC (Universal Music Catalogue)